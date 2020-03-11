University of Virginia pledges to create affordable housing units

The university will aim to support and develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units on land owned by the university or its foundation.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has pledged to help develop more affordable housing in central Virginia.

UVA said Tuesday that it will aim to support and develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units on land owned by the university or its foundation.

According to a news release, the university will select housing development partners through a competitive process.

UVA President Jim Ryan said the university feels a “responsibility to be a good neighbor.”

