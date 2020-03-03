Home » Virginia News » Police: Driver dressed as…

Police: Driver dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself at Manassas intersection

The Associated Press

March 3, 2020, 12:30 PM

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A driver dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself to a woman at a traffic light last week in Manassas, Virginia, police said.

A 44-year-old woman reported the incident Friday morning at the intersection of Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive, Prince William County police said Monday.

The woman told police she was stopped at the intersection when the man, dressed in a Spider-Man costume in a four-door sedan next to her, exposed himself while making an obscene gesture.

Police said the man then observed the woman in the car next to him and rolled down his window, further exposing himself.

The victim drove off when the light changed. Police said there was no contact between the man and the woman.

Below is a map of the area where police said the incident happened.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
indecent exposure manassas prince william county police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up