Dominion settles over alleged environmental violations

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced the agreement in a statement on Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy will pay $1.4 million to the state of Virginia and the United States as part of a settlement to address alleged violations that involved coal ash and groundwater seepage.

The settlement stems from a complaint that was filed against Dominion. It said the company violated a pollution discharge permit when it released more than 27 million gallons of water from a coal ash impoundment without providing required specific advance notice.

The complaint also alleged that groundwater seepage was observed along the shoreline of the James River near a power station.

