VSU conference aims to teach veterans how to become farmers

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 4:03 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University is sponsoring a two-day conference designed to help military veterans who are starting new careers as farmers.

The university’s Small Farm Outreach Program is teaming up with the Farmer Veteran Coalition to host “Boots to Roots” March 17-18.

VSU said in a news release that the conference is aimed at teaching veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities through the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The conference will also focus on how to create effective business plans and develop successful farm production practices.

