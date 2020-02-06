Virginia Tech student sues after hazing suspension

A former Virginia Tech student is suing the university after he was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy.

ROANOKE, Va. — A former Virginia Tech student is suing the university after he was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school’s hazing policy.

Darrien Brown alleges the university denied him due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters for allegedly participating in a Corps of Cadets blood-pinning ceremony in October. During the ceremony, the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chest.

Brown’s lawsuit describes the ceremony as “a Corps tradition.”

Brown brought the lawsuit last week in federal court.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the school stands by its policies and protocols.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.