Virginia bill allows new birth certificate for transgender people

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 5:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia legislature recently passed a bill that will allow transgender individuals to receive a new birth certificate, something advocates said will help transgender people acquire documentation in alignment with their identity.

Senate Bill 657, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, will allow a person to receive a new birth certificate to reflect the change of gender without the requirement of surgery.

The person seeking a new birth certificate also may list a new name if they provide a certified copy of a court order of the name change.

The bill requires proof from a health care provider that the person went through “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition.”

