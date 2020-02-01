Virginia man killed when car plows into tractor-trailer on I-64

State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 in York County.

Investigators say 35-year-old Errol D. Fraser of Newport News was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car plowed into a Freightliner tractor trailer.

Fraser died upon impact.

Police say it wasn’t immediately clear whether alcohol was a contributing factor, but that Fraser was not wearing his seat belt.

