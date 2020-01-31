Home » Virginia News » Virginia man acquitted in…

Virginia man acquitted in killing of stepson

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 4:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been acquitted in the shooting death of his stepson. Herbert Washington, of Henrico County, was charged in the killing of 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr.

The 68-year-old Washington had raised Brown since he was a young child. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Washington was acquitted Wednesday after his lawyer successfully argued that Washington shot Brown in self-defense on July 10, 2019.

The defense contended that Brown was drunk and high on cocaine, and had been arguing with his stepfather when he was shot twice in the chest. The jury deliberated 1½ hours before acquitting Washington of second-degree murder and a gun charge.

