Friends of Kaitlin Jones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the Winchester resident's memorial expenses as well as her children's needs.

A mother is dead, her estranged husband is accused in the killing, and investigators are still piecing together what happened. Now her family and friends are raising money for her memorial.

Friends of Kaitlin Jones say she was a victim of domestic violence. They’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the Winchester, Virginia, resident’s memorial expenses as well as her children’s needs.

Fundraiser organizer Debra Malott wrote that the 31-year-old mother leaves behind three kids — ages 5, 3 and 2.

“These children were Kaitlin’s entire world, and we know she would want nothing more than them to be cared for and loved in her absence,” Malott writes on the site.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Maryland, got a call early Saturday, when someone found Jones’ body lying in the road with obvious signs of injury. Investigators had initially identified her as Kaitlin Roberts.

Jones’ estranged husband, 31-year-old Lemuel Roberts, is charged in the death. She shares two children with him.

Investigators said Lemuel Roberts is already in custody in Frederick County, Virginia, on drug charges.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.