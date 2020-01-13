Virginia woman found dead in Frederick County, Maryland, roadway

A Winchester, Virginia, woman was found dead in a roadway in Frederick County, Maryland, over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Frederick, Maryland, around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a person who was lying on the roadway.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, of Winchester, Virginia, had obvious signs of injury and was pronounced dead by emergency personnel, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 31-year-old Lamuel Lee Roberts, of Winchester, Virginia. He is currently being held in Virginia on local charges.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Frederick, Maryland, and The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Winchester, Virginia, are working together to investigate Roberts’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bryce McGuire with the sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Maryland, at 301-600-3934. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 301-600-4131.

