A North Carolina man has been arrested in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and accused of improper behavior with two small children he is related to.

Mark Stanley, 60, was visiting relatives for the holidays at a house on Luce Lane, about a half-mile from the sheriff’s office and the courthouse, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

Early Sunday, he was found unclothed from the waist down in a room with two children, ages 2 and 3, by the children’s father, who had come into the room to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

When the children’s father asked Stanley what he was doing, the sheriff’s office said, Stanley pushed him out of the room and locked the door.

The children’s father forced his way into the room and beat Stanley, inflicting what the sheriff’s office called severe injuries to his face. A mugshot of Stanley from the sheriff’s office shows his face badly swollen from the beating.

When the deputies showed up, they found the children’s father coming at Stanley with a gun, which he dropped when the deputies ordered him to.

Stanley was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.

The children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated; their father has not been charged.

