Rich Anderson running for state chair of the Republican Party

Former state Del. Rich Anderson is running this spring to serve as chair of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Anderson is a Woodbridge resident who served as an Air Force officer for three decades and as a member of the House of Delegates representing the 51st District from 2010-18. He announced his candidacy Thursday.

Republicans are slated to elect a state party chairman for a four-year term at the party’s convention May 1-2 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

“Public service is all I’ve known for 30 years as an Air Force officer and eight years as a Virginia state legislator,” Anderson said. “I will continue the fight for making life better in Prince William County and across Virginia for working families.”

Anderson served as a delegate for four terms before losing the seat in 2017 to Democrat Hala Ayala, 53% to 47%. Anderson challenged Ayala in November and lost a second time, 55% to 45%

He referenced the Democratic momentum evident in recent state and local elections in his announcement.

“For 250 years, political life in our country has been a cyclical business that is marked by a political pendulum that swings back and forth between the two major parties,” he said. “If elected to lead the Republican Party of Virginia, I will focus 16-18 hours every day, seven days a week, on swinging the pendulum as heavily and swiftly as possible back to the party of Lincoln. We will have but one goal: The sure election of Republican candidates and the swift defeat of Democrat candidates.”

Anderson is a member of the Stratford University board of trustees. As a private citizen, Anderson has focused his attention on community service in Prince William County, according to his release. He continues to work on veteran issues as chair of the Potomac Region Veterans Council (PRVC), which advocates for 200,000 veterans in the Northern Virginia region. He is also a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1503, American Legion Post 364, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 48, all in Woodbridge. He also sits on the Freedom Museum Board of Directors, the Prince William Salvation Army Advisory Council, and the Youth for Tomorrow Board of Advisors.

