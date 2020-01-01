1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Warrenton

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after an early morning shooting at a Warrenton, Virginia, apartment complex.

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after an early morning shooting at a Warrenton, Virginia, apartment complex.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday around 4 a.m. after witnesses called 911 saying they heard yelling and gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene at 393 Jackson St., they found three gunshot victims.

One man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. The third man was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, three suspects ran from the scene toward Broadview Avenue. They’re described as wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Police said they believe one of the suspects may have been injured.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the man who died.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.