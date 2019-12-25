2 Fredericksburg teens arrested after pellet gun shooting that left 9-year-old in hospital

Two Fredericksburg, Virginia, teens have been arrested after a pellet gun shooting that sent a nine year old girl to the hospital for surgery, police say.

Terrell Carter, 18, and Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, both of Fredericksburg, were arrested on Dec. 24, and are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Carter faces charges of attempted second degree murder and malicious wounding, while Jenkins faces charges for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.

News Release: Police Arrest Two Men for Shooting that Injured a Juvenile Female pic.twitter.com/QxMcou04zg — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) December 24, 2019

Police responded around 6:40 p.m. Monday to a report from a nearby hospital that a young girl had been shot near the playground at the Wellington Woods Apartment complex. An investigation identified Carter and Jenkins as primary suspects; officers recovered BB and pellet guns from one of the suspect’s apartments.

The girl was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Health Center, where she underwent surgery Monday night to remove her punctured spleen. She is expected to make a full recovery, though her mother told NBC Washington, “the doctor said a little higher or a little lower, I might have lost her.”

