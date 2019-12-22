Roads re-open after fog, ice causes 69-car pileup, injuries on I-64 near Williamsburg

A pileup involving at least 69 cars caused massive delays in the area of I-64 near the Queens Creek Overpass in York County, Virginia, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

A 69-car pileup on I-64 in York County, Virginia, closed the highway on Sunday. (Courtesy the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass on I-64 in York County, Va., Sunday December 22, 2019 after a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles cars. The crash happened Sunday morning. (Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP) (AP/Rob Ostermaier) Cars are piled on top of one another following a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Ivan Levy via AP) (AP/Ivan Levy) Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass on I-64 in York County, Va., Sunday December 22, 2019 after a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles cars. The crash happened Sunday morning. (Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP) (AP/Rob Ostermaier) Drivers stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Ivan Levy via AP) (AP/Ivan Levy) Emergency crews respond to a 69-car pileup on I-64 in Virginia on Sunday. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) PHOTOS: Accident involving more than 45 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Overpass



(Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A pileup involving at least 69 cars caused massive delays and numerous injuries on Interstate 64 near the Queens Creek Overpass in York County, Virginia, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The series of crashes started at 7:51 a.m. Sunday and were caused by ice and fog on the Queens Creek Bridge westbound lanes of I-64 near the 239 mile marker in York County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Crashes in the eastbound lane happened due to rubbernecking.

By Sunday evening, the police updated the number of cars involved to 69, noting that 55 people were taken to the hospital. While none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, 11 are serious.

The crashes prompted the highway to close in both directions with cars being detoured around the accident sites. The highway re-opened in two phases, with eastbound lanes opening at about 2 p.m., and westbound lanes opening about 90 minutes later.

“At the time that the crashes began, there was ice on the bridge and it was extremely foggy so those are being investigated as factors in what sparked the crashes to occur in both directions of I-64,” said Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson.

I hope so too 🙏🏻 the fog was crazy. (video Chloe took) pic.twitter.com/DWJkS4ZLEl — Dorothy Beal • I Run This Body® (@MilePosts) December 22, 2019

“We’re advising folks obviously to avoid the area if they can,” Geller said Sunday morning. “We understand that it’s a very busy time with Christmas just a matter of days away and to be monitoring the Virginia 511 either online or on the app or on twitter.”

When it comes to driving in fog and ice, Geller said that police advise drivers to pay attention and to check the road conditions ahead of time.

“We know that there is going to be increased volumes of traffic now through probably the rest of the week as people come and go for their Christmas activities and holiday festivities and so forth so we’re just advising folks to plan extra time and to take their time,” Geller said. “Don’t speed, and, of course, if you ever encounter fog you always want to slow your speed and be alert to the probability of the vehicles ahead.”

View the approximate location of the incident on the map below:

