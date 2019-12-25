Man sentenced in Fauquier County road rage incident

A Culpeper County, Virginia man has been sentenced to seven years in prison, after being convicted of firing his gun toward another motorist, in an incident which also led to a hit-and-run crash.

Damian Busicchia, 39, had all but three months of his seven-year sentence suspended by Fauquier County Circuit Judge James E. Plowman last week, Fauquier Now reported. Busicchia pleaded guilty to one count of felony firing a weapon from a vehicle, in exchange for dismissal of another gun charge and a felony hit-and-run count.

On June 5, Busicchia was driving southbound on Lee Highway near the Snow Hill subdivision when he cut off a van. When its driver made a gesture and attempted to take a picture of the Audi that Busicchia was driving, the sheriff’s office said, Busicchia aimed a handgun out the window toward the victim and fired two shots, missing both times.

Busicchia later slammed on his brakes, causing the van driver to crash into the back of the Audi, which caused a Penske truck to hit the back of the van, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Busicchia left the scene. Sheriff’s deputies later located the Audi, and took Busicchia into custody.

An Iraq war veteran, Busicchia blamed his behavior on post-traumatic stress disorder.

After his prison time is served, the Jeffersonton man must serve five years of probation and undergo mental health, substance abuse and anger management treatment.

