Hampton police: 2 shot in home invasion

The Associated Press

December 1, 2019, 1:36 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a home invasion that left two people with gunshot wounds.

The Hampton Police Department said three men wearing all black clothing entered a home in Hampton and demanded money Saturday evening.

Police said two of the home’s occupants were shot during the incident. A man received life-threatening injuries and a woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are working to identify the three suspects.

