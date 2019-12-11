Gun control, gender equality: Some of Northern Virginia’s wish list for the 2020 General Assembly

When Virginia lawmakers get to work next month in Richmond, they're likely to look favorably upon priorities important to local lawmakers in Northern Virginia, now that both chambers are controlled by Democrats.

Three of the area’s wish-list items are gun control, equal rights related to gender and an opportunity for undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses.

Fairfax County and Alexandria already have approved their legislative package proposals for Virginia’s 2020 General Assembly. Arlington is expected to do so on Saturday.

Each jurisdiction calls for gun control measures, such as universal background checks, a ban on the sale of assault weapons and some ammunition, and power for localities to be able to regulate firearms in government buildings, such as in libraries, recreation centers, parks and public spaces.

As for gender issues, Arlington wants the state to ratify the 1972 Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; Fairfax County wants discrimination based on sexual orientation to be banned.

