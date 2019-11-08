Virginia appliance store owner charged with sexually assaulting girl

The owner of an appliance store in Manassas, Virginia, has been charged with sexually abusing a girl at his store.

Jose Luis Ortiz, 71, of Sterling, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at the Jlo Appliances store on Old Centreville Road in Manassas between May 2016 and February 2019, when the girl was between the ages of 9 and 12.

Ortiz has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, Prince William County police said Friday.

Authorities said the girl recently reported the abuse, prompting the police investigation.

Ortiz is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

