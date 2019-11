School board votes to make good on scholarship mix-up

A Virginia school system plans to make good on a mistaken pledge to give five high school students annual scholarships of $2,000 each.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school system plans to make good on a mistaken pledge to give five high school students annual scholarships of $2,000 each.

Five seniors from the class of 2019 were nominated by their Norfolk schools for a statewide award that recognizes academically successful students who have financial barriers to attending college.

The nominees were supposed to go through a regional selection process, but were given certificates in May that congratulated them for “receiving” the award.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the School Board decided this week to create a special scholarship to fix what board members said was their mistake. They voted to fund the $2,000 annual scholarship for all five students for the next four years. It will cost Norfolk Public Schools a total of $40,000.

