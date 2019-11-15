Police looking for man who walked away from ambulance after fatal Va. crash

A head-on collision in Culpeper early Friday left a woman dead, two people gravely injured, and police looking for a man who walked away from the ambulance that took him to the hospital.

A head-on collision in Culpeper, Virginia, early Friday left a woman dead, two people gravely injured, and police looking for a man who walked away from the ambulance that took him to the hospital.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 12:20 a.m. Friday on Route 522, near Route 641/ Gibson Mill Road.

That’s where police say the missing man, Earl J. Nicholson, 38, of Fredericksburg, lost control of his 2000 Ford Explorer and drove head on into a 2007 Saturn Ion, driven by Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, of Culpeper.

Mozingo was killed. Two men in her car who weren’t wearing seat belts have life-threatening injuries.

Nicholson sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but he left the grounds as soon as the medic unit arrived at the hospital.

Anyone who knows where Nicholson might be is asked to call Virginia State Police at #77 or (540) 829-7766.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

