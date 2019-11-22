Historic Warrenton seeks to charge electric vehicles, tourism

Historic Warrenton is hoping new cutting-edge electric vehicle charging stations will induce tourists to stop for a free charge — and spend some money.

Two newly-installed electric vehicle charging stations now stand side-by-side, in a parking lot at 45 Horner St., a block or so from Main Street in Fauquier County’s Warrenton.

The town council lobbied hard to get Tesla to install the charging stations, where drivers of any electric vehicle — with their appropriate adapters — can charge their vehicles for free.

Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer told WTOP the recent conversion of the police station to solar power was another example of focusing on sustainable energy.

While drivers of gasoline vehicles rarely have to worry if they can find gas stations, as sales of electric vehicles continue to grow, charging stations are not as ubiquitous as gas stations.

So, electric vehicle owners often have to figure where they will be able to recharge.

Schaeffer is hoping the charging stations will be a lure to EV drivers who may not know Warrenton — population 9.937, incorporated in 1810, named for Revolutionary War hero Gen. Joseph Warren — even exists.

”Warrenton is the best kept secret in Northern Virginia,” Schaeffer said. “People with electric vehicles traveling from the city to the wineries or Shenandoah National Park can stop in Warrenton for a quick charge, while they grab coffee, lunch, or shop.”

Charging an electric vehicle takes about 30 minutes.

Having two chargers available will mean the Warrenton location will be included in Tesla’s Destination Charging data base, as well as mapping apps which provide locations of electric vehicle charging stations.

The EV charging stations inclusion in smartphone resources “will continue support of our economic initiatives around tourism,” said Schaeffer.

