Ready, set, pull: Plane Pull event returns to Dulles International

Hundreds of people turned out at Dulles International Airport to prove they were strong enough to pull a plane at the 2019 Dulles Day Plane Pull.

Hundreds turned out at Dulles International Airport on Saturday to answer that very question at the 2019 Dulles Day Plane Pull.

Teams of 25 people hit the runway and attempted to pull an 82-ton FedEx Airbus A320 or a Boeing 757 for 12 feet. The team that pulls it the distance fastest is the winner.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office defended last year’s title with a time of 4.95 seconds. It was their 12 victory overall. The Fairfax County and Prince William County Sheriff’s offices took tied for second at 4.96 seconds.

There was also a kids pull event, where teams compete to pull a dump truck.

The entire event was part of the 2019 Dulles Day Festival, presented by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and United Airlines.

The festival kicked off with a “Run the Runway” 5K and 10K races and had food, games, exhibitions and live music all throughout.

The event raises money for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Virginia. The event was established in 1992 and has raised over $2,000,000 in the 27 years that it has been active, according to a news release.

Dulles Day Plane Pull. ⁦@MWAAHQ⁩ ⁦@Dulles_Airport⁩. Check presentation in the amount of $415,000 to ⁦@SpecialOlympics⁩. Come out and see us! pic.twitter.com/gLlX9xO8Cj — Chief David Huchler (@MWAAPoliceChief) September 14, 2019

Classic cars, planes and motorcycles were also on display during the event. Visitors to the event could vote on their favorites in several categories.

