Entire Warren Co. Board of Supervisors indicted as part of corruption probe

A widening corruption investigation involving current and former public officials resulted in 14 indictments Tuesday from a special grand jury in Warren County, Virginia — including all members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The charges have grown out of a Virginia State Police investigation into the financial dealings of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.

According to InsideNova.com, at least $21 million has been embezzled in Warren County. The millions were discovered missing last March and led to the authority suing its former executive director Jennifer R. McDonald and former Warren County Sheriff Daniel McEathron, who resigned and then committed suicide after McDonald’s arrest.

McDonald, 42, of Front Royal, Virginia, was indicted earlier this year on 28 felony charges, including embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. She was released on bond in July.

This past summer, police arrested the former administrative assistant for the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. Michelle “Missy” Henry, 56, of Warren County, was the second person arrested. She was indicted on two counts of embezzlement/larcency.

Among those indicted this past Friday are three current members of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, former members of the authority and the head of the county school system.

The following people are charged, according to The Northern Virginia Daily:

Warren County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley, 50, of Front Royal;

Warren County Supervisor Chairman Daniel J. Murray, Jr., 72, of Middletown;

Warren County Supervisor Tony F. Carter, 59, of Linden;

Warren County Supervisor Archie A. Fox, 78, of Strasburg;

Warren County Supervisor Linda P. Glavis, 75, of Front Royal;

Warren County Supervisor Thomas H. Sayre, 54, of Front Royal;

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, 59, of Middletown;

Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority board member Mark A. Baker, 53, of Front Royal;

Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Treasurer Thomas E. Patteson III, 73, of Front Royal;

Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority board member Alexander G. Blanton, 72, of Front Royal;

Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority treasurer William M. Biggs, 77, of Front Royal. He was treasurer for 30 years.;

Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority board member Bruce N. Drummond, 68, of Linden;

Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority board member Ronald L. Llewellyn, 66, of Front Royal;

Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority and county attorney Daniel N. Whitten, 36, of Front Royal.

The latest individuals indicted are facing misdemeanor charges of malfeasance and nonfeasance, accused of knowing and failing to act against the mismanagement of public money at the economic development authority.

Each of the individuals indicted Tuesday faced a magistrate and has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Virginia State Police say the investigation is continuing.

The investigation started at the request of the Front Royal Police Department.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

