Arlington, Alexandria hold public Sept. 11 ceremonies

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Officials in Northern Virginia will hold a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Arlington County government plaza. The remembrance event will also pay tribute to first responders.

At 9:37 a.m., a moment of silence will mark the moment that American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon and killed 184 people.

Guests should assemble at the Bozman Plaza flagpoles at 2100 Clarendon Boulevard.

In nearby Alexandria, a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial just outside the Pentagon grounds will be closed to the public from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for a ceremony.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Market Square. In case of rain, the rain will take place in the Lee Center Auditorium.

The names of the people who died that day will be read aloud, a wreath will be laid and a tribute including the “Return to Quarters” bell-ringing ceremony will be played. President Donald Trump will be in attendance.

The Pentagon Memorial will also be closed for several months beginning Sept. 16 for lighting repairs and construction.

