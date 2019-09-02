3 arrested in murder of Va. teen

A third suspect has been identified in addition to two already under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Fauquier County, Virginia.

A third suspect in the Aug. 26 shooting death of a teen in Fauquier County, Virginia, has been arrested after several days of being at large and being considered armed and dangerous.

Myison Iaeene Ellis, 38, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with first degree murder along with felony weapons charges and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Lincoln Williams Jr., 18, was shot and killed at his home around the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road, right outside of Warrenton, on Monday, Aug. 26.

Two other suspects have been arrested in the incident.

On Aug. 28, police charged Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, with first degree murder and placed him in custody.

The following day, police arrested Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, of Manassas, Virginia, and charged her with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Fauquier police worked with other local law enforcement and U.S. Marshals to apprehend Ellis.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.