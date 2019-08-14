How each local school system did on 2018-19 Virginia SOLs

The pass rates continue to show significant economic and racial achievement gaps, even in high-performing school systems. Find out how each system did in various subjects.

Falls Church City Public Schools students were more likely than kids in any other Northern Virginia jurisdiction to pass Standards of Learning tests this year, according to new state data.

The overall pass rates are simply about meeting minimum requirements, and they continue to show significant economic and racial achievement gaps, even in high-performing school systems.

In Fairfax County, for example, while 93% of white students passed history and social sciences tests, 76% of black and 69% of Hispanic students passed.

In Alexandria, only 55% of students coming from low-income homes passed English reading tests.

State officials are suggesting additional reading support in many elementary schools to help kids meet key reading goals by third grade.

The full lists of local school systems’ pass rates in each subject area:

English: Reading

English: Reading 2018-19 pass rate rank School system 2016-2017 rate 2017-2018 rate 2018-2019 rate 3 year avg. T-3 Falls Church City 93 92 91 92 T-13 Loudoun County 87 86 84 86 T-18 Arlington County 87 84 83 85 T-28 Fairfax County 84 81 81 82 T-41 Stafford County 82 81 79 81 T-41 Prince William County 80 79 79 79 T-50 Orange County 80 79 78 79 T-57 Fauquier County 80 80 77 79 T-76 Spotsylvania County 79 78 75 77 T-81 Frederick County 76 76 74 75 T-81 Warren County 75 74 74 74 T-85 Culpeper County 76 75 73 75 T-91 Clarke County 79 77 72 76 T-111 Alexandria City 71 69 68 69 T-114 Manassas Park City 74 72 67 71 T-114 Winchester City 69 70 67 69 T-122 Manassas City 72 67 64 68 124 Fredericksburg City 74 67 63 68

English: Writing

English: Writing 2018-19 pass rate rank School system 2016-2017 rate 2017-2018 rate 2018-2019 rate 3 year avg. 1 Falls Church City 94 92 90 92 3 Loudoun County 89 89 87 88 4 Arlington County 86 86 86 86 T-10 Fairfax County 86 85 82 84 T-27 Prince William County 79 80 78 79 T-34 Fauquier County 79 79 77 78 T-44 Spotsylvania County 79 76 75 77 T-44 Clarke County 77 77 75 76 T-44 Frederick County 78 76 75 76 T-55 Stafford County 81 77 74 77 T-59 Culpeper County 79 73 73 75 T-59 Winchester City 68 70 73 70 T-77 Orange County 75 77 70 74 T-77 Manassas City 73 68 70 70 T-77 Alexandria City 68 72 70 70 T-77 Warren County 72 67 70 70 T-84 Manassas Park City 74 74 69 72 T-124 Fredericksburg City 68 56 54 59

History and Social Sciences

History & Social Sciences 2018-19 pass rate rank School system 2016-2017 rate 2017-2018 rate 2018-2019 rate 3 year avg. 1 Falls Church City 96 95 95 95 T-5 Loudoun County 92 91 89 91 T-11 Fairfax County 90 88 86 88 T-23 Prince William County 89 87 84 87 T-27 Clarke County 86 90 83 86 T-44 Frederick County 87 84 81 84 T-52 Arlington County 88 86 80 85 T-52 Stafford County 88 86 80 85 T-52 Culpeper County 84 82 80 82 T-64 Fauquier County 85 83 78 82 T-64 Manassas Park City 78 81 78 79 T-73 Spotsylvania County 85 83 77 82 T-73 Winchester City 80 79 77 79 T-84 Warren County 84 80 75 80 T-99 Alexandria City 76 75 72 74 T-107 Manassas City 77 75 70 74 T-125 Fredericksburg City 76 71 59 69

Math (Note: This was the first year with full new tests)

Math 2018-19 pass rate rank School system 2016-2017 rate 2017-2018 rate 2018-2019 rate 3 year avg. T-6 Falls Church City 88 87 91 89 T-19 Arlington County 86 83 87 85 T-19 Loudoun County 85 83 87 85 T-29 Fairfax County 83 81 86 83 T-44 Stafford County 82 80 84 82 T-54 Culpeper County 82 80 83 82 T-54 Prince William County 79 76 83 79 T-70 Orange County 78 75 81 78 T-81 Clarke County 78 77 80 78 T-87 Spotsylvania County 80 75 79 78 T-87 Fauquier County 78 75 79 77 T-87 Frederick County 77 75 79 77 T-94 Manassas Park City 75 72 77 75 T-94 Warren County 75 72 77 75 T-94 Winchester City 72 70 77 73 T-114 Manassas City 74 68 71 71 T-116 Alexandria City 66 61 70 66 T-128 Fredericksburg City 67 60 61 63

