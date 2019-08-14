How each local school system did on 2018-19 Virginia SOLs

Falls Church City Public Schools students were more likely than kids in any other Northern Virginia jurisdiction to pass Standards of Learning tests this year, according to new state data.
The overall pass rates are simply about meeting minimum requirements, and they continue to show significant economic and racial achievement gaps, even in high-performing school systems.
In Fairfax County, for example, while 93% of white students passed history and social sciences tests, 76% of black and 69% of Hispanic students passed.
In Alexandria, only 55% of students coming from low-income homes passed English reading tests.
State officials are suggesting additional reading support in many elementary schools to help kids meet key reading goals by third grade.
The full lists of local school systems’ pass rates in each subject area:
English: Reading
|English: Reading 2018-19 pass rate rank
|School system
|2016-2017 rate
|2017-2018 rate
|2018-2019 rate
|3 year avg.
|T-3
|Falls Church City
|93
|92
|91
|92
|T-13
|Loudoun County
|87
|86
|84
|86
|T-18
|Arlington County
|87
|84
|83
|85
|T-28
|Fairfax County
|84
|81
|81
|82
|T-41
|Stafford County
|82
|81
|79
|81
|T-41
|Prince William County
|80
|79
|79
|79
|T-50
|Orange County
|80
|79
|78
|79
|T-57
|Fauquier County
|80
|80
|77
|79
|T-76
|Spotsylvania County
|79
|78
|75
|77
|T-81
|Frederick County
|76
|76
|74
|75
|T-81
|Warren County
|75
|74
|74
|74
|T-85
|Culpeper County
|76
|75
|73
|75
|T-91
|Clarke County
|79
|77
|72
|76
|T-111
|Alexandria City
|71
|69
|68
|69
|T-114
|Manassas Park City
|74
|72
|67
|71
|T-114
|Winchester City
|69
|70
|67
|69
|T-122
|Manassas City
|72
|67
|64
|68
|124
|Fredericksburg City
|74
|67
|63
|68
English: Writing
|English: Writing 2018-19 pass rate rank
|School system
|2016-2017 rate
|2017-2018 rate
|2018-2019 rate
|3 year avg.
|1
|Falls Church City
|94
|92
|90
|92
|3
|Loudoun County
|89
|89
|87
|88
|4
|Arlington County
|86
|86
|86
|86
|T-10
|Fairfax County
|86
|85
|82
|84
|T-27
|Prince William County
|79
|80
|78
|79
|T-34
|Fauquier County
|79
|79
|77
|78
|T-44
|Spotsylvania County
|79
|76
|75
|77
|T-44
|Clarke County
|77
|77
|75
|76
|T-44
|Frederick County
|78
|76
|75
|76
|T-55
|Stafford County
|81
|77
|74
|77
|T-59
|Culpeper County
|79
|73
|73
|75
|T-59
|Winchester City
|68
|70
|73
|70
|T-77
|Orange County
|75
|77
|70
|74
|T-77
|Manassas City
|73
|68
|70
|70
|T-77
|Alexandria City
|68
|72
|70
|70
|T-77
|Warren County
|72
|67
|70
|70
|T-84
|Manassas Park City
|74
|74
|69
|72
|T-124
|Fredericksburg City
|68
|56
|54
|59
History and Social Sciences
|History & Social Sciences 2018-19 pass rate rank
|School system
|2016-2017 rate
|2017-2018 rate
|2018-2019 rate
|3 year avg.
|1
|Falls Church City
|96
|95
|95
|95
|T-5
|Loudoun County
|92
|91
|89
|91
|T-11
|Fairfax County
|90
|88
|86
|88
|T-23
|Prince William County
|89
|87
|84
|87
|T-27
|Clarke County
|86
|90
|83
|86
|T-44
|Frederick County
|87
|84
|81
|84
|T-52
|Arlington County
|88
|86
|80
|85
|T-52
|Stafford County
|88
|86
|80
|85
|T-52
|Culpeper County
|84
|82
|80
|82
|T-64
|Fauquier County
|85
|83
|78
|82
|T-64
|Manassas Park City
|78
|81
|78
|79
|T-73
|Spotsylvania County
|85
|83
|77
|82
|T-73
|Winchester City
|80
|79
|77
|79
|T-84
|Warren County
|84
|80
|75
|80
|T-99
|Alexandria City
|76
|75
|72
|74
|T-107
|Manassas City
|77
|75
|70
|74
|T-125
|Fredericksburg City
|76
|71
|59
|69
Math (Note: This was the first year with full new tests)
|Math 2018-19 pass rate rank
|School system
|2016-2017 rate
|2017-2018 rate
|2018-2019 rate
|3 year avg.
|T-6
|Falls Church City
|88
|87
|91
|89
|T-19
|Arlington County
|86
|83
|87
|85
|T-19
|Loudoun County
|85
|83
|87
|85
|T-29
|Fairfax County
|83
|81
|86
|83
|T-44
|Stafford County
|82
|80
|84
|82
|T-54
|Culpeper County
|82
|80
|83
|82
|T-54
|Prince William County
|79
|76
|83
|79
|T-70
|Orange County
|78
|75
|81
|78
|T-81
|Clarke County
|78
|77
|80
|78
|T-87
|Spotsylvania County
|80
|75
|79
|78
|T-87
|Fauquier County
|78
|75
|79
|77
|T-87
|Frederick County
|77
|75
|79
|77
|T-94
|Manassas Park City
|75
|72
|77
|75
|T-94
|Warren County
|75
|72
|77
|75
|T-94
|Winchester City
|72
|70
|77
|73
|T-114
|Manassas City
|74
|68
|71
|71
|T-116
|Alexandria City
|66
|61
|70
|66
|T-128
|Fredericksburg City
|67
|60
|61
|63
