Crash sends school bus off road in Va.’s Caroline County

Several Caroline County, Virginia, students walked away with minor injuries after a collision with a tractor-trailer on Monday morning sent their bus careening off the roadway, according to WTVR in Richmond.

Photos on social media showed a school bus on Va. 207 near Ladysmith Road past Caroline High School in Bowling Green, striking a guardrail and going off the road. A truck is visible in the median.

Charles Hunter, a truck driver, was commuting in the area when he saw children gathering on the roadway’s right shoulder around 8:15 a.m. soon after the crash.

“I could see the white tractor-trailer, he hit the back of the school bus, knocked the school bus over the guardrail into the woods, and he ran off into the median,” Hunter told WTOP.

“There were a lot of school kids that were there, they’d just exited the back of the bus because you couldn’t get out through the front. It looked like nobody was hurt. I assume it was the parents that were pulling over and checking out the kids.”

There were no serious injuries, though some students suffered bumps and scratches, local station WTVR reported. The bus’ occupants were middle and high school students, the fire chief told NBC affliate WWBT.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Classes in Caroline began on Aug. 12.

WTOP has calls out to the sheriff’s department, school system and fire department.

