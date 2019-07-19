Train strikes pickup truck on tracks in Delaplane

Virginia State Police is investigating two wrecks at a railroad crossing in Delaplane shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Virginia State Police are investigating two wrecks at a railroad crossing in Delaplane shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Hyundai Tiburon was traveling south on Winchester Road and approaching the railroad crossing near the intersection of Rokeby Road, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.

The crossing’s safety arm began lowering and warning lights were activated, causing the Hyundai to stop before the tracks. Witnesses tell police that the car was rear-ended by a Toyota pickup truck, and the impact pushed the car across the tracks and the pickup landed on the tracks and became disabled.

With the train approaching, the Toyota’s 58-year-old woman driver and her three juvenile passengers — a 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl — escaped the pickup truck. The train couldn’t avoid striking the truck, and the pickup struck the woman, Geller said.

She was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The children were transported to Fauquier Health Hospital to be checked out. The 8-year-old was treated for a minor injury.

The 24-year-old man driving the Hyundai was not injured.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

Below is a map of the area.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.