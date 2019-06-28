WATCH LIVE: News conference on Charlottesville sentencing

James Alex Fields Jr., 22, who was convicted for ramming his vehicle into a anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017 — was sentenced Friday to serve the rest of his life in prison.

In March, Fields pleaded guilty to 29 out of 30 federal hate crimes in a plea deal with prosecutors that took a possible death sentence off the table. He also faces a separate sentence on state charges, with a hearing set for July 15.

