WATCH LIVE: News conference on Charlottesville sentencing

June 28, 2019 10:06 am 06/28/2019 10:06am
James Alex Fields Jr., 22, who was convicted for ramming his vehicle into a anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017 — was sentenced Friday to serve the rest of his life in prison.

In March, Fields pleaded guilty to 29 out of 30 federal hate crimes in a plea deal with prosecutors that took a possible death sentence off the table. He also faces a separate sentence on state charges, with a hearing set for July 15.

A new conference with prosecutors following Friday’s hearing is expected soon. Check back for a live stream below when available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

