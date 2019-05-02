2 dead in Va. following separate crashes

In one week, two men in Virginia died from separate, single-vehicle crashes. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crashes, according to police.

The first happened on May 4 at 7:20 a.m. on Route 7 in Loudoun County.

Louis Girolami, Jr., 60, of Bluemont was driving a Ford pickup truck when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Girolami was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries later that morning.

The second crash happened on May 7 at 10:29 a.m. when 61-year-old Garry Bryant of Fredericksburg was driving south on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.

Bryant lost control of his Toyota pickup truck and ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times, according to police.

Bryant was ejected from his truck and died at the scene from his injuries.

