2 dead in Va. following separate crashes

By Zeke Hartner May 7, 2019 10:55 pm 05/07/2019 10:55pm
Two men died in Virginia after separate single-vehicle crashes. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of their crashes.

The first happened on May 4 at 7:20 a.m. on Route 7 in Loudoun County.

Louis Girolami, Jr., 60, of Bluemont was driving a Ford pickup truck when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Girolami was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries later that morning.

The second crash happened on May 7 at 10:29 a.m. when 61-year-old Garry Bryant of Fredericksburg was driving south on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.

Bryant lost control of his Toyota pickup truck and ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times, according to police.

Bryant was ejected from his truck and died at the scene from his injuries.

Topics:
fatal crash fatal crashes Local News Loudoun County, VA News seat belts spotsylvania county Virginia
