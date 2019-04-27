202
Home » Virginia » Winds canceled part of…

Winds canceled part of Virginia Beach music festival

By Teddy Gelman April 27, 2019 7:19 am 04/27/2019 07:19am
Share
Pharrell Williams put together the Virginia Beach festival. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

A massive three-day music festival in Virginia Beach had a disappointing start when 60 mph winds whipped through the city Friday, canceling all nine of the first day’s acts.

The Dave Matthews Band and Maggie Rogers, as well as the man behind the festival Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams canceled their shows.

Heavy rains and severe winds battered the city on-and-off throughout the day.

The festival will refund a portion of the ticket prices, according to the Something in the Water website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
dave matthews band Entertainment News Local News Maggie Rogers Music News pharrell Teddy Gelman Virginia virginia beach
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Dinosaurs come to the National Zoo

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!