Winds canceled part of Virginia Beach music festival

A massive three-day music festival in Virginia Beach had a disappointing start when 60 mph winds whipped through the city Friday, canceling all nine of the first day’s acts.

The Dave Matthews Band and Maggie Rogers, as well as the man behind the festival Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams canceled their shows.

Heavy rains and severe winds battered the city on-and-off throughout the day.

The festival will refund a portion of the ticket prices, according to the Something in the Water website.

