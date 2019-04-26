202
Home » Virginia » Virginia State Police to…

Virginia State Police to host unused drug collection sites

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 5:01 am 04/26/2019 05:01am
Share
In this July 11, 2018, photo, Bridgett Snelten holds her prescriptions as she sits in her home, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police is inviting the public to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at sites across the state this weekend.

Collection sites will be open at division headquarters around Virginia on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Drug Take-Back Day is aimed at preventing pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of unused prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration website has a list of collection sites. The DEA will not accept liquids or needles.

Last October, Americans turned in over 5,439 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,770 of its law enforcement partners.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Drug Enforcement Administration Local News national drug take-back day prescription drugs Virginia virginia state police
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Dinosaurs come to the National Zoo

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!