Roads to close Saturday in historic Manassas for One Love festival

The One Love arts festival is on Saturday, and anyone who plans on driving through downtown Manassas should be aware of the planned road closures.

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, but roads will be closed and street parking will be restricted from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Center Street will be closed from Grant Avenue to East Street. West Street, Battle Street and Main Street — which intersect Center Street — will all be closed between Church Street and Prince William Street.

A full map of the closures can be viewed below:

**ROAD CLOSURES TOMORROW**

Harris Pavilion and Candy Factory parking lots will be closed, but several surrounding parking lots remain open. Refer to the map to see the full list of parking restrictions at available lots.

A map of festival activities can be viewed below.

The festival is designed to “give artists a platform to perform, share and leverage their art to the betterment of the community, while raising awareness and inspiring hope for the love of all artistic platforms.”

The event is free and open to the public.

