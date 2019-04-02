202
Body of missing boater found in Virginia reservoir

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 7:22 am 04/02/2019 07:22am
BOYDTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the body of a missing boater has been found in Kerr Reservoir in Mecklenburg County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the agency says another boater on Sunday discovered the body of 52-year-old Edwin Barnes, of Midlothian. Authorities didn’t immediately release his cause of death, and it’s unclear if his body had any injuries.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes was reported missing on March 16 by his wife, who told authorities that Barnes was examining the boat’s motor when he fell overboard. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and searched for him for several days.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Topics:
