Survivor of deadly Virginia bus crash sues for $10.4 million

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 5:47 pm 03/27/2019 05:47pm
This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned on an Interstate 95 exit Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto the exit, it ran off the left side and overturned. (Virginia State Police via AP)

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A New York woman is suing the driver and operators of a bus that overturned on an Interstate 95 exit in Virginia, killing two people and injuring dozens.

Kevin Biniazan, an attorney for 40-year-old Shivon Dollar-Moore of Harlem, New York, announced he filed the $10.4 million lawsuit Wednesday in Prince George County. Biniazan says Dollar-Moore was a passenger on the Tao Travel bus when it overturned March 19 and is recovering from surgery for back injuries.

The suit names the driver and Massachusetts-based Tao Travel as well as affiliated carriers Middleton and Peaceful and Starline Coach. It alleges negligence and recklessness in bus operation, negligent hiring and training and negligence in bus maintenance.

Driver Yui Man Chow of New York has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

