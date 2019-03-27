202
Northam names new juvenile justice boss

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 5:24 am 03/27/2019 05:24am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed a new boss of the state’s juvenile justice department.

Northam announced Tuesday that he was appointing Valerie Boykin, a current deputy director, as the department head. Boykin is from Suffolk and first joined the agency in 1980 as a probation officer.

Northam said the Department of Juvenile Justice Director Andrew Block was stepping down next month after five years leading the agency.

The department overseas juvenile probation offices and operates the state-operated Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County. The department has about 5,000 youth under some kind of supervision.

Local News ralph northam Virginia
