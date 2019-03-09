Northam appoints new elections board in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has named three new commissioners to service on the State Board of Elections, sweeping out the previous members.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has named three new commissioners to service on the State Board of Elections, sweeping out the previous members.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Northam said Friday that he’s appointing Bob Brink, Jamilah LeCruise and John O’Bannon.

Brink was an aide in former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration and former Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Arlington County. LeCruise is a lawyer from Norfolk, and O’Bannon is a former Republican delegate from Henrico.

The board oversees statewide elections, tabulates results and implements election policies set by the General Assembly and governor. Its members also supervise an elections commissioner chosen by the governor.

Legislators must approve the appointments.

The board’s membership would expand from three to five under a measure that legislators sent to Northam last month.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

