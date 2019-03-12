Man sent obscene pictures to Virginia Senate staff, police say

Virginia Capitol Police said they are searching for a man who sent photographs of male genitalia to several state Senate staffers.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Capitol Police said they are searching for a man who sent photographs of male genitalia to several state Senate staffers.

Police said Tuesday they’d obtained warrants charging Erik A. Johansson with sending obscene material.

Officials are searching for the 50-year-old man, whose last known address was in Tucson, Arizona.

Johansson sent multiple emails containing pictures of genitalia to Virginia Senate staffers in December, police said. They did not say why Johansson allegedly sent the pictures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.