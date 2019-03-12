202
Home » Virginia » Man sent obscene pictures…

Man sent obscene pictures to Virginia Senate staff, police say

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 1:15 pm 03/12/2019 01:15pm
3 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Capitol Police said they are searching for a man who sent photographs of male genitalia to several state Senate staffers.

Police said Tuesday they’d obtained warrants charging Erik A. Johansson with sending obscene material.

Officials are searching for the 50-year-old man, whose last known address was in Tucson, Arizona.

Johansson sent multiple emails containing pictures of genitalia to Virginia Senate staffers in December, police said. They did not say why Johansson allegedly sent the pictures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia Virginia Capitol Police virginia general assembly virginia senate
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!