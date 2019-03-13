202
Home » Virginia » Judge criticizes jail on…

Judge criticizes jail on inmate’s mental health treatment

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 10:47 am 03/13/2019 10:47am
Share

NORTH PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A judge has sharply criticized administrators at a regional jail in Virginia for their mishandling of an inmate in need of psychiatric care.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield General District Judge Pamela O’Berry told two top administrators at the Riverside Regional Jail that their handling of the inmate is a “frightening commentary” on the jail’s inadequate mental health services.

O’Berry made her comments Tuesday during a court hearing on the treatment of inmate Niesha Smith. The judge accused administrators of lying and mishandling her order to transfer Smith to a state hospital for an evaluation after Smith exhibited extreme mental health distress.

The judge told the administrators she was “not going to let this go away” and said she will closely monitor the jail during the next 60 days.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!