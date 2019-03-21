202
Home » Virginia » Crews finally dig out…

Crews finally dig out Skyline Drive after storms, shutdown

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 11:50 am 03/21/2019 11:50am
8 Shares

Crews are finally digging out a 40-mile stretch of Virginia's scenic Skyline Drive after a series of winter storms closed it for more than four months. See photos.

CROZET, Va. (AP) — Crews are finally digging out a 40-mile stretch of Virginia’s scenic Skyline Drive after a series of winter storms closed it for more than four months.

Shenandoah National Park spokeswoman Sally Hurlbert said Wednesday that the southern portion of the road should be open by early April.

The closure was one of the longest in decades after ice storms pounded the Blue Ridge Mountains. The five-week partial government shutdown only delayed the cleanup.

Skyline Drive is the park’s only public road. It winds through the Appalachian Mountains in western Virginia for 105 miles.

The road is closed from about where it crosses Route 33 near Elkton to where it ends in the south near Waynesboro.

People can still access to the park’s southern portion through entranceways on the park’s boundaries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News skyline drive Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Today in History: March 28
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600