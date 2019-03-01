Court raises concerns over power lines by historic Jamestown

Power lines that cut through one of the nation's most historic areas in Virginia are in danger of being taken down over claims that they spoil the view.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to fully consider the project’s impact. The lines stretch across the James River near Jamestown Island, the site of England’s first permanent settlement.

The lines were recently energized. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the corps must prepare a full environmental impact statement and review alternatives.

The court said the corps failed to resolve various concerns, including those of some federal agencies.

Dominion Energy said the project is crucial to providing reliable service to 600,000 people.

“During the entirety of the construction process, we worked to protect the environment in all of our operations,” Dominion Energy said, in part, in a statement Friday. “We will continue to keep reliability and environmental stewardship at the forefront as we evaluate the court’s decision and determine our course of action.”

Preservation groups are suing.

