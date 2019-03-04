Car stuck on Fauquier Co. train tracks struck by 2 trains

A Honda Civic with four people inside it became stuck on train tracks in Fauquier County, Virginia, with two trains approaching the car from opposite directions. Everyone in the car made it to safety before the impact, but there were injuries on one of the trains.

A car got stuck while crossing train tracks in Fauquier County, Virginia, with two trains approaching from opposite directions.

Wreckage of the 2008 Honda Civic that got stuck on railroad tracks with two trains approaching from opposite directions. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A Honda Civic with four people inside was crossing railroad tracks on Sunday around 7:50 p.m. when it became stuck on the tracks, according to Virginia State Police. Two trains were approaching from opposite sides.

Everyone inside the car had time to get to safety before the trains struck.

One of the trains was an Amtrak train. Amtrak reported that people on board the train were injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.