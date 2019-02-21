Snowstorm’s aftermath: Power outages throughout Virginia

The power has been knocked out Thursday morning for hundreds in Northern Virginia. Crews say it's due to downed power lines and hope to have power restored later in the morning.

WASHINGTON — A day after the D.C. area was blanketed in snow and then had a wintry mix fall upon it, some parts of the region are experiencing power outages in the storm’s aftermath.

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 600 Dominion customers are without power. There are 425 without power in Spotsylvania County and over 200 without power in Stafford counties.

The power outages in Spotsylvania County are affecting several schools, causing public schools in the county to close Thursday.

UPDATE 7:06 a.m. 2.21.19 — Due to downed trees blocking roads throughout the county and several schools with power outages, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, February 21, 2019. 12-month Employees Code 2 as safety permits. — Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) February 21, 2019

Power outages in the area

