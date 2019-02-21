202
Snowstorm’s aftermath: Power outages throughout Virginia

By Jennifer Ortiz
and Teddy Gelman February 21, 2019 11:27 am 02/21/2019 11:27am
WASHINGTON — A day after the D.C. area was blanketed in snow and then had a wintry mix fall upon it, some parts of the region are experiencing power outages in the storm’s aftermath.

The power has been knocked out Thursday morning for hundreds in Northern Virginia. Crews say it’s due to downed power lines and hope to have power restored later in the morning.

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 600 Dominion customers are without power. There are 425 without power in Spotsylvania County and over 200 without power in Stafford counties.

The power outages in Spotsylvania County are affecting several schools, causing public schools in the county to close Thursday.

Power outages in the area

