Virginia baby sitter charged after infant dies in her care

By The Associated Press January 1, 2019 9:48 am 01/01/2019 09:48am
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 7-month-old girl hospitalized after a reported fall has died and her baby sitter is facing charges.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Monday that they’ve charged 33-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez with felony child neglect.

Police say the infant was taken to Chippenham Hospital after a reported fall on Dec. 27 and was admitted with severe head trauma. Police say Godinez-Gonzalez was arrested the next day and charged. The infant died Sunday.

Godinez-Gonzalez is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance on Friday.

