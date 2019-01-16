202.5
Home » Virginia » Republicans block appointment to…

Republicans block appointment to Va. military council

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 5:33 am 01/16/2019 05:33am
2 Shares
The Virginia Statehouse in Richmond, Virginia, is seen in this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 file photo. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led committee in the Virginia state Senate has voted to block the appointment of a Democratic senate candidate to an unpaid advisory council on military issues.

The panel voted Tuesday against Gov. Ralph Northam’s appointment of Herb Jones to the Virginia Military Advisory Committee.

Jones is running against Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment.

Northam appointed Jones to the board in September. Jones is an Army veteran and former New Kent County treasurer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Herb Jones Local News Local Politics and Elections News Military Advisory Committee Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Supermoon lunar eclipse

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500