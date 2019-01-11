202.5
Home » Virginia » Muslim family: Va. hospital…

Muslim family: Va. hospital guard said they looked ‘scary’

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:21 am 01/11/2019 10:21am
2 Shares

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Muslim family says staff at a Virginia hospital told them they looked “scary” and threatened to kick them out when they went to visit a newborn relative in December.

The newborn’s aunt, Arwa Zahr, tells WRC-TV that a security guard confronted the family at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital’s birthing center, and told them they weren’t allowed to be there. The family says visiting hours weren’t over.

The family believes the guard’s “scary” comment referred to the niqabs the women were wearing, which show only their eyes.

The guard summoned the head nurse after the newborn’s father, Ahmed Zahr, tried to intervene. Ahmed Zahr says the nurse told the family “nobody wants you here” and then called police.

A statement from Inova says the hospital is reviewing the family’s complaint.

___

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500