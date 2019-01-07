Former Va. governor McDonnell getting divorced

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife Maureen were convicted of corruption and then cleared by the U.S. Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife Maureen.

Court records in Virginia Beach show McDonnell filed for divorce in November. The file’s details were immediately sealed.

Both the former governor and former first lady of Virginia were convicted of corruption charges in a high-profile, sensational trial in 2014, months after they left the governor’s mansion.

Their defense focused on blaming Maureen McDonnell for any agreements with a supplement salesman who gave the family tens of thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and trips.

During the trial, the McDonnells said they were no longer living together.

The McDonnells were later cleared of all charges following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

