Tangier Island: The story and the people

Tangier Island, Virginia, is slowly sinking. So much so that its 460 residents may need to relocate in as little as 25 years. Why? It depends who you ask. In this 5-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch visited the Chesapeake Bay island to learn more about its people and what's really happening.

TANGIER, Va. — Tangier Island, Virginia … Population: 460 (and shrinking).

The island is vanishing, but the reason why depends on who you ask. The fact remains: It could become inhabitable in as little as 25 years.

In a five-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch travels to Tangier to meet the people who call it home and find out what’s really happening.

The gallery below shows the people and the story of the island: the culture, the mayor and the residents.

Listen to the podcasts on our website or on iTunes and Podcast One.

</center> VIDEO: In this Google Earth time lapse from 1984 to 2016, Tangier Island is shown shrinking in size.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.