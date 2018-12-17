202.5
Home » Virginia » Tangier Island: At a…

Tangier Island: At a visitor’s glance

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP December 17, 2018 12:43 am 12/17/2018 12:43am
2 Shares

TANGIER, Va. — Tangier Island, Virginia … Population: 460 (and shrinking).

The island is vanishing, but the reason why depends on who you ask. The fact remains: It could become uninhabitable in as little as 25 years.

In a five-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch travels to Tangier to meet the people who call it home and find out what’s really happening.

The gallery below shows Tangier at a visitor’s glance: how to get there, where to stay and what you may see as a tourist.

Listen to the podcasts on our website or on iTunes and Podcast One.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News michelle basch Tangier Island Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
December government shutdown
Local deaths of note
10 best places to retire in the South
Today in History: Dec. 28
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick